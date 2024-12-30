Left Menu

Indian Army's Strategic Operations Halt Arms and Ammunition Flow in Manipur

In a coordinated effort, the Indian Army and Manipur Police seized weapons and ammunition in multiple districts of Manipur. Operations spanned from Imphal East to Churachandpur, involving joint forces that dismantled hideouts and intercepted arms on critical routes, significantly curbing potential threats in the region.

30-12-2024
Arms and ammunition recovered in Manipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a noteworthy development, the Indian Army, in collaboration with Manipur Police, has successfully executed a series of operations yielding significant seizures of weapons and ammunition across Manipur's key districts. According to a press release issued on Monday, these operations were executed in synchrony with other security forces, targeting both hill and valley regions in Imphal East, Tengnoupal, Yangiangpokpi, and Churachandpur.

The operation in Ngariyan Hill, Imphal East district, on December 23, 2024, was launched based on specific intelligence indicating the presence of arms. This joint effort led to the recovery of one Light Machine Gun, a 12 Bore Single Barrel Gun, a 9mm Pistol, two tube launchers, explosives, and various other warlike stores.

Further, in Tengnoupal District on December 27, 2024, joint operations by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police uncovered a factory-made .303 Rifle, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, and identified and dismantled three hideouts. Subsequent operations continued to intercept arms intended for movement toward Yangiangpokpi, stopping vehicles on critical routes and seizing additional firearms. Notably, operations in Churachandpur District saw the destruction of an under-construction structure on NH 2, eliminating potential miscreant activity. All seized items have been secured by Manipur Police, underscoring the efficacy of these collaborative security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

