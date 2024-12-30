'Pushpa 2' Star Allu Arjun Faces Court in Stampede Case

Actor Allu Arjun is set to appear before a Hyderabad court today in connection with the tragic Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The incident took place on December 4 during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', leading to the death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her child when a massive crowd surged to see the actor.

Following the chaotic event, Allu Arjun was arrested and subsequently released on bail after posting a Rs 50,000 bond. The injured child, after a tumultuous 20 days, has shown signs of recovery, as informed by his father Bhaskar, who acknowledged the support provided by Allu Arjun and the Telangana government.

In a compassionate response, Allu Aravind, producer and father of Allu Arjun, announced a financial support package of Rs 2 crores for Sri Tej, the injured boy, and the family of the deceased Revathi. He praised the child's progress, noting that doctors were optimistic about his recovery after time on a ventilator.

(With inputs from agencies.)