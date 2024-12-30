Left Menu

Mahakumbh 2025: A Divine and Technological Marvel Awaits

Preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj are underway, promising a unique and divine experience. Security features like underwater drones and AI-enabled cameras will safeguard the event. The Mahakumbh will highlight India's cultural diversity with folk performances, attracting millions of visitors for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 12:26 IST
Mahakumbh 2025: A Divine and Technological Marvel Awaits
Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister AK Sharma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister AK Sharma announced on Monday that preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 are in full swing, ensuring an exceptional experience. The event, set to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj, promises to be unique and divine.

The Mahakumbh, held every 12 years, will feature major bathing festivals including "Shahi Snan" on January 14, January 29, and February 3. Security measures include the use of underwater drones and AI-enabled cameras, with Inspector-General Rajeev Narain Mishra highlighting the testing of drones for underwater surveillance.

In addition to robust security, the Maha Kumbh 2025 will celebrate India's cultural diversity. The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department plans to set up 20 stages across Prayagraj to showcase folk arts and dance forms from various states, offering devotees a glimpse into the country's rich heritage over a 45-day period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

AI’s moral dilemma: Fixing the blame game in tech failures

A global call for equity: Fixing bias in AI-driven healthcare

AI-powered e-commerce: Driving innovation and personalized experiences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024