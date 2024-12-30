Mahakumbh 2025: A Divine and Technological Marvel Awaits
Preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj are underway, promising a unique and divine experience. Security features like underwater drones and AI-enabled cameras will safeguard the event. The Mahakumbh will highlight India's cultural diversity with folk performances, attracting millions of visitors for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister AK Sharma announced on Monday that preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 are in full swing, ensuring an exceptional experience. The event, set to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj, promises to be unique and divine.
The Mahakumbh, held every 12 years, will feature major bathing festivals including "Shahi Snan" on January 14, January 29, and February 3. Security measures include the use of underwater drones and AI-enabled cameras, with Inspector-General Rajeev Narain Mishra highlighting the testing of drones for underwater surveillance.
In addition to robust security, the Maha Kumbh 2025 will celebrate India's cultural diversity. The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department plans to set up 20 stages across Prayagraj to showcase folk arts and dance forms from various states, offering devotees a glimpse into the country's rich heritage over a 45-day period.
