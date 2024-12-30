Protest Erupts in Bihar: MP Pappu Yadav Criticizes BPSC Controversy

Purnia's Member of Parliament, Pappu Yadav, engaged with Bihar Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar on Monday to address the heated protests surrounding the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Yadav strongly criticized those disrupting the peace, labeling them as 'hooligans' who manipulated students for selfish gains.

Yadav highlighted the Governor's commitment to seeking explanations from the District Magistrate and Superintendent Police regarding the use of force against protesting aspirants. He also expressed intentions to personally discuss the matter with the Chief Minister, while questioning the selection process that saw only 12,000 candidates chosen out of 400,000.

The Governor assured a comprehensive inquiry into the BPSC incident and related procedural anomalies. The protestors in Patna are demanding the revocation of the BPSC's Integrated Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination 2024, held on December 13, amid accusations of corruption and irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)