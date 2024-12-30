Left Menu

Protest Erupts in Bihar: MP Pappu Yadav Criticizes BPSC Controversy

Purnia MP Pappu Yadav meets Bihar Governor to address the BPSC protest. Yadav calls for a probe into actions by officials and raises concerns over the exam process. He condemns exploitation of students and demands accountability, highlighting discrepancies in candidate selection and the need for a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:15 IST
Protest Erupts in Bihar: MP Pappu Yadav Criticizes BPSC Controversy
Member of Parliament, Pappu Yadav.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Purnia's Member of Parliament, Pappu Yadav, engaged with Bihar Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar on Monday to address the heated protests surrounding the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Yadav strongly criticized those disrupting the peace, labeling them as 'hooligans' who manipulated students for selfish gains.

Yadav highlighted the Governor's commitment to seeking explanations from the District Magistrate and Superintendent Police regarding the use of force against protesting aspirants. He also expressed intentions to personally discuss the matter with the Chief Minister, while questioning the selection process that saw only 12,000 candidates chosen out of 400,000.

The Governor assured a comprehensive inquiry into the BPSC incident and related procedural anomalies. The protestors in Patna are demanding the revocation of the BPSC's Integrated Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination 2024, held on December 13, amid accusations of corruption and irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

AI’s moral dilemma: Fixing the blame game in tech failures

A global call for equity: Fixing bias in AI-driven healthcare

AI-powered e-commerce: Driving innovation and personalized experiences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024