Clash at Gandhi Maidan: Protests Intensify Amidst Controversial Police Action

Prashant Kishore criticizes police action against BPSC aspirants at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Lathi-charge and water cannons were used to disperse crowds prompting backlash. Kishore pledges to continue protests and file FIRs against the police, highlighting the ongoing tensions between protestors and authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:58 IST
Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishore. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kishore, the leader of the Jan Suraj Party, has condemned the use of lathi-charge and water cannons by police at Gandhi Maidan to break up protests by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants. Kishore labeled the action 'wrong' and emphasized that the demonstrations would continue.

During a press conference, Kishore declared, 'This lathi-charge against BPSC aspirants is utterly wrong, and those responsible shall not be forgiven. As long as we stand firm, the protest will persist.' He announced plans to file an FIR against the police for their actions, arguing that students cannot be suppressed through force or the filing of FIRs.

The incident, which involved a police crackdown on Sunday, led to an FIR being lodged against 600-700 people, including Kishore, for gathering without permission and disrupting law and order. Despite local authorities' claims that the assembly was unauthorized, Kishore highlighted that Gandhi Maidan is a public space, questioning the need for permission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

