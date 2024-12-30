China Stocks Rise Amid Energy and Financial Gains, Hong Kong Falters

China's stock market concluded Monday with a slight uptick, thanks to strong performances in the energy and financial sectors. These gains helped offset the drag caused by smaller stocks, though Hong Kong's shares suffered a downturn.

Looking ahead to 2024, onshore shares are anticipated to break a losing streak, aided by multiple policy stimulus actions introduced since September. This optimism saw the CSI300 Index close up 0.5%, and the Shanghai Composite finished 0.2% higher, though Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.2%.

Onshore energy stocks led the advancement with a 1.3% rise, while financial shares climbed by 1.2%. The Beijing Stock Exchange's small-cap stocks, however, fell 4.4%, hindering overall onshore performance. Despite expectations of an active market in January, a strategist at Citic Securities warned of potential disruptions that could dampen sentiment later. The conversation around policy is expected to revive after the Lunar New Year.

