Tragic Road Incident Sparks Protests in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district has claimed the life of a motorcyclist, leading to protests by the bereaved family. Police say the victim was hit and dragged by a car on Monday, according to official reports.

Sambhal Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shirish Chandra announced that the vehicle involved in the incident has been located, and the deceased's body has been sent for postmortem analysis. 'After receiving information about the incident, the vehicle has been traced. The accused will soon be questioned, but currently, the family members are being inquired,' ASP Chandra told ANI.

The community awaits further details, as authorities continue their investigation into the unfortunate event. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)