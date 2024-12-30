Tragic Road Incident Sparks Protests in Uttar Pradesh
A motorcyclist was fatally struck by a car in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh, prompting protests from the victim's family. Police have traced the vehicle involved, and the body has been sent for a postmortem. Authorities are investigating, with further updates pending.
- Country:
- India
A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district has claimed the life of a motorcyclist, leading to protests by the bereaved family. Police say the victim was hit and dragged by a car on Monday, according to official reports.
Sambhal Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shirish Chandra announced that the vehicle involved in the incident has been located, and the deceased's body has been sent for postmortem analysis. 'After receiving information about the incident, the vehicle has been traced. The accused will soon be questioned, but currently, the family members are being inquired,' ASP Chandra told ANI.
The community awaits further details, as authorities continue their investigation into the unfortunate event. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unified Opposition Against Murree Development Sparks Protests
Campus Clampdown: Jamia Millia Islamia Revisits 2019 Protest Anniversary
Doctors Demand Justice: A Protest for Accountability
Protesters Rally Against Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project
Protests Erupt in Arunachal Pradesh Against Deployment for Siang Dam Study