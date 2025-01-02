Political Tensions Escalate in Karnataka Amid Contractor's Suicide

The political climate in Karnataka heated up as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah firmly dismissed the BJP's call for Minister Priyanka Kharge's resignation following the suicide of a contractor. Labeling the demand as politically motivated, Siddaramaiah emphasized that Kharge's name did not appear on the deceased contractor's note and insisted there was no evidence implicating her in the case.

Despite the allegations, Minister Kharge has expressed her willingness to undergo any inquiry. In a notable contrast, Siddaramaiah highlighted a similar incident where BJP's KS Eshwarappa was named in a death note. The Chief Minister underscored that the ongoing investigation handled by the CID would determine future actions once the report surfaces.

BJP has been pushing for a CBI investigation, accusing Kharge's aide of pressuring the contractor Sachin. Siddaramaiah countered, suggesting the BJP lacks confidence in state authorities, and criticized their ethics by recalling no CBI handovers during their governance. As the debate rages, Siddaramaiah hinted at potential cabinet expansion discussions with party leaders.

