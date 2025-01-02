Swift Response Averts Tragedy at Tamil Nadu Hospital Fire

A fire erupted at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, according to officials. The blaze originated in the administrative wing on the building's second floor.

Despite the severity of the fire, no casualties were recorded, thanks to the prompt evacuation of patients amidst spreading smoke. Authorities attributed the cause of the fire to an electrical leakage.

Seven fire tenders were dispatched to combat the flames, and the smoke-filled rooms were cleared. District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kalon and District Superintendent of Police G. Sandish were on-site, overseeing the rescue efforts. The fire has now been brought under control, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)