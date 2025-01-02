Left Menu

Swift Response Averts Tragedy at Tamil Nadu Hospital Fire

A fire erupted at Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram Government Medical College, caused by electrical leakage. Swift evacuation ensured no casualties. Seven fire tenders managed to control the flames and clear the smoke. Top district officials supervised the rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 09:04 IST
Swift Response Averts Tragedy at Tamil Nadu Hospital Fire
Police and rescue team at the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, according to officials. The blaze originated in the administrative wing on the building's second floor.

Despite the severity of the fire, no casualties were recorded, thanks to the prompt evacuation of patients amidst spreading smoke. Authorities attributed the cause of the fire to an electrical leakage.

Seven fire tenders were dispatched to combat the flames, and the smoke-filled rooms were cleared. District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kalon and District Superintendent of Police G. Sandish were on-site, overseeing the rescue efforts. The fire has now been brought under control, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025