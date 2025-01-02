Left Menu

Sea Surge Erodes Visakhapatnam Coastline, Causes Land Collapse

A 250-meter land stretch in Visakhapatnam collapsed due to sea surge erosion. The retaining wall was destroyed, creating large cracks in the ground, officials reported. Updates on the situation are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 09:09 IST
Visuals from the site . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking event on the Visakhapatnam coastline, a 250-meter stretch of land near the Children's Park adjacent to Gokul Park has caved in, attributed to a powerful sea surge. Officials confirmed the occurrence on Wednesday, pointing towards sea-induced erosion as the culprit for the collapse.

The incident resulted in the collapse of the retaining wall, significantly damaging the land and creating substantial cracks. Authorities have noted the severe impact on the area, emphasizing the urgency of addressing coastal erosion issues.

As the situation develops, authorities and officials are keenly monitoring for further updates, with assessments underway to understand the full extent of the damage. The need for enhanced coastal protections has come to the forefront following this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

