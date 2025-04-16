Left Menu

Naidu's Capital Venture: Building a Mega City in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit New Delhi amid plans to transform Amaravati into a mega city. Following his meeting with the Sixteenth Finance Commission, Naidu will discuss the expansion plans, which include acquiring 30,000 acres for an international airport.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to travel to New Delhi on Wednesday, according to a source from the government. The visit is part of his ongoing discussions with the Sixteenth Finance Commission, which has been visiting the state for four days.

Naidu plans to have dinner with members of the commission before heading to the capital at approximately 9 pm. The duration of his stay in New Delhi remains undisclosed.

This trip comes as the TDP-led NDA government is considering ambitious plans for Amaravati, the potential site of a mega city. The government's proposal includes acquiring 30,000 acres of land to build an international airport to serve the region, linking nearby areas like Mangalagiri and Vijayawada.

