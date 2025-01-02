Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Leaps Into the Digital Era with E-Office Launch

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the state's e-office system on Wednesday, marking a crucial step towards digital governance. Aimed at enhancing public welfare initiatives and interdepartmental coordination, the system will fully digitize departmental files by January 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 09:42 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the e-office implementation system from Samatva Bhawan at the Chief Minister's residence. This significant development marks a key step toward enhanced governance as the state embraces digital solutions. The e-office system will now be operational in both the Chief Minister's and the Chief Secretary's offices.

The Chief Minister emphasized the state's commitment to digitization to bolster public welfare programs benefiting various demographics, including the poor, women, farmers, and youth. Yadav underscored that the state government aims for comprehensive digital integration to streamline public welfare schemes, improve departmental coordination, and expedite administrative functions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advocacy for digitization as a means to ensure governance transparency and efficiency aligns with this initiative.

From January 1, 2025, all departmental files in Madhya Pradesh will transition to a digital format through the new e-office system, phasing out traditional file methods. To facilitate this shift, training has been provided to officers and staff across departments. The state aims to implement e-office practices statewide swiftly, enhancing operational efficiency and coordination. CM Yadav conveyed his congratulations to the departmental teams on this landmark launch, signifying a substantial move toward progressive governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

