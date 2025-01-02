Left Menu

Trump's Economic Return: Markets Brace for Change

Donald Trump's return to the White House sparks caution in global markets, especially with his proposed economic policies, including tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration restrictions. The potential implications on the global economy and concerns over a second Trump presidency's policies raise investor apprehension worldwide.

Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

As Donald Trump prepares for another term in the White House, markets globally are adopting a cautious stance. Trump's plans for heavy import tariffs and immigration restrictions have set an uncertain tone, particularly affecting Chinese stocks and the yuan as investors consider the global economic impact.

With only weeks until the U.S. presidential inauguration, there's concern over unpredictable shifts in economic policy and what this means for global commerce. While Asia's shares suffered, Europe looks poised for positive movements despite broader economic tensions and regulatory changes.

The Chinese economy struggles with growth amidst threats from heightened tariffs and internal policy shifts. Meanwhile, in Europe, changes to Russian gas exports are expected to have minimal price impact, unlike the energy crisis seen in past years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

