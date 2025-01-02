Trump's Economic Return: Markets Brace for Change

As Donald Trump prepares for another term in the White House, markets globally are adopting a cautious stance. Trump's plans for heavy import tariffs and immigration restrictions have set an uncertain tone, particularly affecting Chinese stocks and the yuan as investors consider the global economic impact.

With only weeks until the U.S. presidential inauguration, there's concern over unpredictable shifts in economic policy and what this means for global commerce. While Asia's shares suffered, Europe looks poised for positive movements despite broader economic tensions and regulatory changes.

The Chinese economy struggles with growth amidst threats from heightened tariffs and internal policy shifts. Meanwhile, in Europe, changes to Russian gas exports are expected to have minimal price impact, unlike the energy crisis seen in past years.

