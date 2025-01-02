Delhi Police Deport Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Amidst Crackdown

In a decisive move against illegal immigration, the Delhi Police apprehended and deported a Bangladeshi national, who had been illegally residing in the national capital for the last four years. The operation, conducted by the Kapashera Police Station in the South West District, identified the individual as Lovely Khatoon Islam, originally from Shankar Pur, Rajshahi, Bangladesh. Authorities facilitated her deportation through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

This initiative is part of a larger strategy launched by the South West District Police in response to increasing concerns over unauthorized migrant residency in Delhi. Intensified efforts are underway to identify and extradite individuals without valid documentation. Acting on credible intelligence, law enforcement detained Khatoon Islam, who was found in possession of fraudulent Indian identity documents, such as a PAN card and Aadhaar card.

During the comprehensive verification exercise, nearly 200 families were scrutinized, and their documents verified under the leadership of Station House Officer, Inspector Vikram Dahiya, and his team, including Women Sub-Inspector Amisha and Head Constable Shripal. This effort was supervised by ACP Vasant Kunj, Satyajeet Sarin. Officers were tasked with conducting detailed searches and gathering intelligence to locate illegal immigrants effectively.

The Delhi Police, following directives from Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, have actively commenced the deportation process for over 25 identified illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Special Commission of Police Law and Order, Madhup Tiwari, highlighted the ongoing campaign, pointing to strides in the Southern zone where illegal immigrants have been systematically identified and deported.

This operation further saw success in the South district, where law enforcement dismantled a racket facilitating illegal entry and fraudulent identity documentation for Bangladeshi nationals. Tiwari emphasized the crackdown's significance in ensuring the city's security and legal integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)