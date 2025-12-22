Left Menu

Violence Resurges as Second Bangladeshi Youth Leader Targeted

In the wake of a political upheaval in Bangladesh, a second student uprising leader, Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar, was shot in Khulna. This follows the fatal shooting of Sharif Osman Hadi, escalating tensions. Muhammed Yunus's interim government declared mourning and vowed rigorous pursuit of the perpetrators amidst widespread unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:01 IST
In a continued series of violent assaults, another pivotal figure of Bangladesh's 2004 student uprising has been shot. This incident, involving Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar in Khulna, echoes the recent fatal shooting of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

Hadi, a notable figure in anti-government protests, was shot last week in Dhaka, igniting tensions. Sikdar's attack, reported by NCP joint coordinator Mahmuda Mitu, comes at a critical moment as he currently receives emergency treatment.

The interim government, under Muhammad Yunus, has declared national mourning for Hadi and promised aggressive action to apprehend those responsible. This turmoil marks a significant escalation in violence, unsettling the nation.

