Arif Mohammad Khan and Rajendra Arlekar Assume New Gubernatorial Roles

Arif Mohammad Khan was ceremoniously sworn in as the Governor of Bihar on Thursday, an event marked by the high-profile presence of the judiciary and political dignitaries. Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran of the Patna High Court presided over the oath-taking at the Raj Bhavan.

In his inaugural address, Khan highlighted Bihar's historical significance and the dynamic potential of its people, acknowledging their pivotal role in the nation's operations. Prior to stepping into his new role, he paid homage to the first President of India, Rajendra Prasad, in a touching floral tribute in Patna.

Notably, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav conveyed his heartfelt wishes to Khan, expressing hope for constitutional integrity under his stewardship. Meanwhile, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who previously held the gubernatorial post in Bihar, assumed office as the Governor of Kerala. His swearing-in was officiated by the Kerala High Court Chief Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan.

The event in Kerala saw attendance from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, cabinet members, and prominent figures including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. President Droupadi Murmu's appointments of Khan and Arlekar reflect a strategic reshuffle, with Khan succeeding Arlekar in Bihar.

Khan took the opportunity to thank the people of Kerala as his term concluded, emphasizing an enduring connection with the state devoid of any unrest.

