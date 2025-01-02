Left Menu

India's Alternate Investment Landscape in 2024: Shifting Patterns Revealed

VCCEdge's 16th Annual Report provides a comprehensive analysis of India's 2024 Alternate Investment landscape. Despite a decline in private equity investments, new trends emerge with a focus on B2B, ecommerce, and health tech companies. Mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets, and private equity exits highlight growth and evolving strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 14:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

VCCEdge, a leading research platform, launched its latest report offering crucial insights into India's Alternate Investment landscape in 2024. The report covers private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and equity capital market dynamics, highlighting sectoral shifts and evolving strategies among investors.

Private equity investments in India hit $24.2 billion in 2024, reflecting a 9% decline. Yet, the market sees a strategic pivot towards B2B models and late-stage companies, with a noticeable rise in ecommerce and health tech funding.

Mergers and acquisitions rebounded strongly with $32.8 billion in deals, while equity capital markets reached a five-year high with $39.8 billion, driven by IPO and QIP activity. VCCEdge remains instrumental in tracking India's investment trends and opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025