India's Alternate Investment Landscape in 2024: Shifting Patterns Revealed

VCCEdge, a leading research platform, launched its latest report offering crucial insights into India's Alternate Investment landscape in 2024. The report covers private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and equity capital market dynamics, highlighting sectoral shifts and evolving strategies among investors.

Private equity investments in India hit $24.2 billion in 2024, reflecting a 9% decline. Yet, the market sees a strategic pivot towards B2B models and late-stage companies, with a noticeable rise in ecommerce and health tech funding.

Mergers and acquisitions rebounded strongly with $32.8 billion in deals, while equity capital markets reached a five-year high with $39.8 billion, driven by IPO and QIP activity. VCCEdge remains instrumental in tracking India's investment trends and opportunities.

