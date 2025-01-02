Central Schemes Delayed for Delhi Farmers: Chouhan Accuses State Government
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticizes Delhi's government for not submitting proposals to access central farming schemes. He claims this inaction has prevented farmers from receiving benefits. Delhi CM Atishi counters by criticizing BJP's previous governance and likens their agriculture stance to hypocrisy.
In an escalating political exchange, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Delhi government of obstructing central aid meant for the capital's farmers. During a media briefing, Chouhan emphasized that the central government is fully prepared to facilitate agricultural schemes, yet remains hamstrung by the city's lack of initiative.
According to Chouhan, discussions with Delhi's farming community revealed their dissatisfaction over missed opportunities to benefit from national programs. The minister's contention is clear; without formal proposals from the Delhi administration, these schemes remain inaccessible to local farmers.
Chouhan has penned a stern letter to Chief Minister Atishi amidst these allegations, lambasting Delhi's governance as 'anti-farmer' and accusing them of stalling central support. Reacting strongly, CM Atishi retorted that the plight of farmers during BJP's tenure has been unprecedentedly adverse, comparing their rhetoric on farming to that of a notorious figure advocating peace.
