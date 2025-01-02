Left Menu

Central Schemes Delayed for Delhi Farmers: Chouhan Accuses State Government

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticizes Delhi's government for not submitting proposals to access central farming schemes. He claims this inaction has prevented farmers from receiving benefits. Delhi CM Atishi counters by criticizing BJP's previous governance and likens their agriculture stance to hypocrisy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:51 IST
Central Schemes Delayed for Delhi Farmers: Chouhan Accuses State Government
Union Agriculture Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating political exchange, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Delhi government of obstructing central aid meant for the capital's farmers. During a media briefing, Chouhan emphasized that the central government is fully prepared to facilitate agricultural schemes, yet remains hamstrung by the city's lack of initiative.

According to Chouhan, discussions with Delhi's farming community revealed their dissatisfaction over missed opportunities to benefit from national programs. The minister's contention is clear; without formal proposals from the Delhi administration, these schemes remain inaccessible to local farmers.

Chouhan has penned a stern letter to Chief Minister Atishi amidst these allegations, lambasting Delhi's governance as 'anti-farmer' and accusing them of stalling central support. Reacting strongly, CM Atishi retorted that the plight of farmers during BJP's tenure has been unprecedentedly adverse, comparing their rhetoric on farming to that of a notorious figure advocating peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025