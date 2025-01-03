Goa's Mega Fish Festival: A Celebration of Culture and Commerce

The Goa government is ramping up efforts to boost the state's blue economy by drawing more people into the fishing business, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Speaking at the pre-launch ceremony of the Aqua Goa Mega Fish Festival, he detailed plans for the upcoming event at Campal Ground from January 10 to 12, organized by the Department of Fisheries.

The festival will feature a rich array of activities including competitions for children and adults, live entertainment, workshops, cultural displays, an aquarium gallery, and numerous commercial stalls. These initiatives aim to provide a multifaceted experience that not only entertains but also educates attendees about the fishing industry.

The Department of Fisheries has also committed to improving Goa's self-reliance, with the aim of attracting more interest in fishing and trade as viable careers. The event will offer opportunities for those involved in related activities while facilitating B2B interactions and showcasing modern fishing techniques, as emphasized by Fisheries Minister Nilkanth Halarnkar.

