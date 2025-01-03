Arrested and Accusations: Unfolding the Loharu Student Suicide Case
The Bhiwani Police have arrested Hanuman, the father of a key suspect, in the tragic Loharu student suicide case. Allegations against college officials have led to statewide political tension. A governmental committee has been set up to investigate claims of extortion and coercion. Political figures exchange blame amid ongoing inquiries.
The Bhiwani Police announced the arrest of Hanuman, father of a primary suspect, in connection with the suicide of a Loharu student. The arrest comes with mounting allegations against local college officials.
In response to the serious accusations, the District Deputy Commissioner of Bhiwani established an investigative committee. This committee comprises significant local authorities, including Loharu's sub-divisional officer, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, and the District Higher Education Officer. Their aim is to delve into claims of both financial and physical coercion exerted on the victim by the college personnel.
The case has ignited political controversy, with Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam pledging a thorough inquiry to ensure justice. The incident has seen Congress figures, who are accused of protecting the implicated college, at odds with state government officials. The college is alleged to have been run by a Congress MLA's relative, as claimed by Minister Krishan Bedi. Bedi criticized Congress leaders for allegedly attempting to shift blame and demanded they retract social media statements condemning the state government.
