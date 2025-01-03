Left Menu

Arrested and Accusations: Unfolding the Loharu Student Suicide Case

The Bhiwani Police have arrested Hanuman, the father of a key suspect, in the tragic Loharu student suicide case. Allegations against college officials have led to statewide political tension. A governmental committee has been set up to investigate claims of extortion and coercion. Political figures exchange blame amid ongoing inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 09:48 IST
Arrested and Accusations: Unfolding the Loharu Student Suicide Case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhiwani Police announced the arrest of Hanuman, father of a primary suspect, in connection with the suicide of a Loharu student. The arrest comes with mounting allegations against local college officials.

In response to the serious accusations, the District Deputy Commissioner of Bhiwani established an investigative committee. This committee comprises significant local authorities, including Loharu's sub-divisional officer, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, and the District Higher Education Officer. Their aim is to delve into claims of both financial and physical coercion exerted on the victim by the college personnel.

The case has ignited political controversy, with Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam pledging a thorough inquiry to ensure justice. The incident has seen Congress figures, who are accused of protecting the implicated college, at odds with state government officials. The college is alleged to have been run by a Congress MLA's relative, as claimed by Minister Krishan Bedi. Bedi criticized Congress leaders for allegedly attempting to shift blame and demanded they retract social media statements condemning the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025