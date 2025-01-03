In a provocative statement on his social media platform Truth Social, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump urged for the opening of the North Sea by eliminating windmills. This move has ignited a debate over energy policies and environmental concerns.

The demand comes amidst a backdrop of oil companies steadily withdrawing from the North Sea. Production in the region has plummeted from a peak of 4.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day at the start of the new millennium to a present rate of around 1.3 million boed.

The statement raises questions about the future of energy in the area, considering the global pivot towards renewable energy and sustainability efforts. Experts suggest that reopening the sea for oil exploration might clash with climate goals.

