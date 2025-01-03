Left Menu

Protests Erupt as Bhopal's Toxic Waste Shifted to Pithampur

A group protested the relocation of toxic waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide Factory to Pithampur, demanding its return. The Bhopal gas tragedy, one of the worst industrial disasters, still haunts locals. Despite assurances of safety, tensions remain high, with strikes and a police crackdown intensifying the situation.

Police using lathi charge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A protest erupted Friday in Dhar district as locals opposed the transfer of toxic waste from Bhopal's Union Carbide Factory to Pithampur for disposal. Demonstrators, led by social worker Sandeep Raghuvanshi, demanded the return of the hazardous materials, citing unaddressed public anger nearly four decades after the catastrophic 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

The tragedy, involving a deadly gas leak from Union Carbide India Limited's pesticide plant on December 2-3, 1984, resulted in thousands of casualties. Raghuvanshi, among other protesters, warned that the agitation would persist until all 12 containers of dangerous waste were sent back. The protest included a 'Bandh' with local shopkeepers closing doors in defiance of the incineration plan at Pithampur. 'We stand with Pithampur's people,' a shopkeeper emphasized, demanding that the waste not be incinerated locally.

In response to the unrest, police resorted to lathi charges to disperse the demonstrators. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav insisted that the waste's disposal posed no environmental threat. The state government, following the MP High Court's directive, plans to incinerate the remaining toxic waste after a successful trial run in 2015. Despite assurances, protests continue, driven by fears and memories of Bhopal's dark past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

