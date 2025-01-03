BJP Protests Karnataka Bus Fare Hike Amid Political Tensions

Tensions escalated in Bengaluru as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged protests against a 15 percent fare increment for the Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) buses. The opposition leader, R Ashoka, criticized the Congress government, attributing the hike to poor financial management, remarking on the lack of funds in Chief Minister Siddaramiah's coffers.

Addressing the media, Ashoka criticized the fare hike as unjust, branding Siddaramiah as an ineffective leader. He recalled his tenure as Transport Minister, noting KSRTC's profitability, and accused Siddaramiah of exacerbating financial mismanagement. He argued that governmental policies discriminated against commuters, making travel free for women while inflating costs for men, despite rising petrol prices during BJP governance.

Conversely, Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy challenged the BJP's position, recalling a 12 percent fare hike under Yediyurappa's past leadership. Criticisms further intensified with BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla denouncing the hike as characteristic of Congress's 'loot and inflation model.' The fare increment, sanctioned by the state cabinet, seeks to rectify the KSRTC's substantial deficit, projected to generate Rs 74.84 crore monthly starting January 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)