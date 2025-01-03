Telangana's Renewable Revolution: 20,000 MW Ambition for 2030

Telangana has set an ambitious goal to enhance its renewable energy capacity by an impressive 20,000 MW by the year 2030, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Following the reveal of the Telangana Clean and Green Energy Policy-2024, Bhatti emphasized that achieving this target would involve a strategic focus on Standalone Renewable Energy Projects, including innovative solutions such as floating solar installations, Waste to Energy conversion, and the development of Green Hydrogen technology.

The policy introduces substantial incentives, such as the reimbursement of Net SGST, waiver of Electricity Duty, and the reduction of Transmission and Distribution charges, all designed to reduce costs for developers and spur significant investment, aligning with the state’s commitment to meet its growing energy demands sustainably.

(With inputs from agencies.)