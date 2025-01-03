Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Bail in Controversial Gang Rape Case

A Delhi court has granted bail to an accused in a gang rape case due to medical reasons. The incident involved a minor and resulted in the death of the victim's mother. One co-accused has died in custody, while the remaining suspects are released on bail.

In a significant development, a Delhi Court has granted bail to Ranjeet Singh, an accused in a high-profile gang rape case involving a minor. The decision by Vacation Judge Aditi Garg of Tis Hazari Court, made on December 28, cited medical grounds as the reason for the bail.

The case, originally filed in 2022 at the Khyala police station, includes nine living accused, with one deceased. Singh, who had been admitted to the jail dispensary since December 18, was granted bail after the court considered his medical ailments alongside the context of the case.

The court also took into account the death of a co-accused, Shamsher Singh, while in custody due to inadequate medical care. Advocate Deepak Sharma argued for the defense, noting the absence of substantial evidence beyond statements from the victim and complainant, which led to Singh's release on a personal bond of Rs 30,000 and two sureties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

