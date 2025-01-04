Navigating Tensions: U.S.-India Talks Amid China's Expanding Influence

Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser, is scheduled for crucial talks in New Delhi, focusing on China's dam-building activities and their far-reaching impact on regional stability, according to a senior U.S. official.

The visit highlights ongoing concerns among U.S. and Indian officials about the environmental and climate effects of Chinese upstream dams, particularly in the Mekong region. Discussions will also cover India's concerns about a Chinese hydropower dam on the Yarlung Zangbo River in Tibet.

Beyond environmental issues, Sullivan's agenda includes civilian nuclear cooperation, artificial intelligence, and military licensing. Speculations about U.S.-India ties have arisen amidst tensions like minority abuse in India and New Delhi's relations with Russia over Ukraine.

