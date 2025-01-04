Navigating Tensions: U.S.-India Talks Amid China's Expanding Influence
Jake Sullivan, U.S. national security adviser, is visiting New Delhi to discuss strategic matters with Indian officials. Key topics include China's dam activities affecting regional stability and other collaborative areas like space and AI. The talks come amid heightened U.S.-India relations and shared concerns over China's influence.
Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser, is scheduled for crucial talks in New Delhi, focusing on China's dam-building activities and their far-reaching impact on regional stability, according to a senior U.S. official.
The visit highlights ongoing concerns among U.S. and Indian officials about the environmental and climate effects of Chinese upstream dams, particularly in the Mekong region. Discussions will also cover India's concerns about a Chinese hydropower dam on the Yarlung Zangbo River in Tibet.
Beyond environmental issues, Sullivan's agenda includes civilian nuclear cooperation, artificial intelligence, and military licensing. Speculations about U.S.-India ties have arisen amidst tensions like minority abuse in India and New Delhi's relations with Russia over Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
