PM Modi Kicks Off Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 for Rural Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 in New Delhi, promoting rural prosperity and sustainable development. The event focuses on enhancing rural infrastructure, self-reliance, and innovation, with a special emphasis on empowering women entrepreneurs and addressing financial inclusion in rural areas, particularly in North-East India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 11:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Saturday, signaling a significant push towards rural prosperity. In attendance was Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while NABARD chairperson Shaji KV felicitated PM Modi.

During the event, PM Modi expressed the crucial role of prosperous villages in achieving a developed India, underscoring the importance of the festival in bolstering the rural economy. The Mahotsav, happening from January 4 to 9 with the theme 'Building a Resilient Rural India for a Viksit Bharat 2047', aims to upgrade rural infrastructure and foster self-reliant economies through comprehensive discussions, workshops, and masterclasses.

The event is set to focus on women's empowerment through entrepreneurship and will facilitate collaboration between government officials, thought leaders, and rural stakeholders. By highlighting technology and innovative practices, the festival seeks to improve rural livelihoods and showcase India's cultural heritage. Additionally, PM Modi inaugurated newly constructed flats for JJ cluster residents in Ashok Vihar, enhancing community living.

