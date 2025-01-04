Left Menu

Court Grants Time to Bansuri Swaraj in Satyendra Jain Defamation Case

The Rouse Avenue court allowed Bansuri Swaraj a week to submit documents in response to a defamation complaint by Satyendra Jain. The complaint stems from alleged defamatory remarks made during a TV interview. Both criminal and civil cases have been filed, with the next hearing set for January 13.

Updated: 04-01-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 11:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday granted BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj an additional week to file relevant documents in connection with a defamation complaint lodged against her by AAP leader Satyendra Jain. This extension comes as Swaraj's counsel, Advocate Siddhesh Kotwal, appeared before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal to request more time.

Jain's complaint, encompassing both criminal and civil charges, accuses Swaraj of making defamatory remarks in an October 5 TV interview, where she allegedly stated that Rs 3 crores, 1.8 kg of gold, and 133 gold coins were found during an ED raid at Jain's residence. The court had earlier issued a notice to Swaraj and noted that there must be a presentation of pre-summoning evidence before action could proceed.

Jain, a former Delhi Minister, alleges that the statements were intended to tarnish his reputation for political gain. He emphasized that the remarks have adversely affected not only his political standing but also his personal life. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on January 13, as the court continues to deliberate on the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

