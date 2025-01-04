Left Menu

A Roadmap for Agricultural Growth: Key Insights from Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan

Agriculture Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan reviewed schemes with state agriculture ministers, discussing strategies for the upcoming Union Budget. He emphasized the sector's positive growth projections and outlined a six-point plan to boost farming productivity, lower costs, and integrate advanced technology. The meeting also celebrated a decline in rural poverty rates.

Updated: 04-01-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 16:40 IST
Agriculture Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan convened a virtual meeting with state agriculture ministers on Saturday to discuss various schemes and gather suggestions for the forthcoming Union Budget.

The minister expressed satisfaction with a projected growth rate of 3.5-4% for the agriculture sector for the fiscal year 2024-25, urging state governments to accelerate their efforts.

He highlighted the Centre's six-point strategy for agricultural development, which includes research-driven production increases and a focus on innovative agricultural techniques, while also noting the first-ever drop in rural poverty rates below 5%.

