A Roadmap for Agricultural Growth: Key Insights from Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan

Agriculture Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan convened a virtual meeting with state agriculture ministers on Saturday to discuss various schemes and gather suggestions for the forthcoming Union Budget.

The minister expressed satisfaction with a projected growth rate of 3.5-4% for the agriculture sector for the fiscal year 2024-25, urging state governments to accelerate their efforts.

He highlighted the Centre's six-point strategy for agricultural development, which includes research-driven production increases and a focus on innovative agricultural techniques, while also noting the first-ever drop in rural poverty rates below 5%.

