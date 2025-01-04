Left Menu

Spiritual Fervor in Prayagraj: Maha Kumbh Mela Gears Up

As the Maha Kumbh Mela approaches in Prayagraj, a vibrant spiritual fervor envelops the city. Various Akharas, led by seers like Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, are actively participating in processions. The event, backed by extensive security measures, aims to unite millions in a grand display of devotion and celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:29 IST
Visual of Sobha Yatra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prayagraj is buzzing with spiritual fervor as the highly-anticipated Maha Kumbh Mela approaches. Various Akharas, including the prominent Niranjani Akhara, showcased a grand Shobha Yatra as they entered the Maha Kumbh camp, drawing large crowds eager to witness the sadhus adorned in holy ash and garlands.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, former Union Minister, participated in the procession, emphasizing the unity Sanatan Dharma brings to people. She urged the public to experience this 'grander' Maha Kumbh compared to previous editions. Meanwhile, she critiqued former administrations for their lack of involvement in this crucial event.

Security at the Maha Kumbh is tight, with Uttar Pradesh Police deploying underwater drones and 2,700 AI-enabled cameras. Preparations are robust to accommodate the expected 45 crore devotees. The event, set to be a cultural extravaganza, will feature performances from across India, highlighting its diverse heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

