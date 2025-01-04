Resilience Dances from Wayanad's Ashes to the Kerala Youth Festival Stage

From the misty hills of Wayanad, ravaged by nature's wrath, to Asia's grandest school cultural celebration, seven young hearts unveiled a story steeped in pain, hope, and rebirth. At the inauguration of the 63rd Kerala School Youth Festival, students from Vellarmala GVHSS at Chooralmala presented a compelling tale of survival and resilience through their performance. The young performers—Veena, Sadhika, Ashwini, Anjal, Rishika, Shivapriya, and Vaiga Shibu—breathed life into events as they danced on the main stage at Central Stadium, their movements mirroring the community's struggles.

Their gripping depiction of Wayanad's tragic landslides, which claimed over 200 lives on July 30, echoed the wrath of nature and the triumph of community spirit over despair. The students' dance, adorned with school uniforms and starting with seeming simplicity, transformed into a portrayal of chaos—earth shaking, water roaring, and lives in jeopardy. Yet, this story of shattered homes, interrupted dreams, and uncertain futures evolved into a crescendo of hope.

Their arduous journey to the festival mirrored their courageous daily lives. They traveled from rugged roads to the capital, becoming symbols of bravery and resilience. Choreographed by teacher Anil Vettikkattiri and with lyrics by Narayanankutty, their story struck a chord, leaving a lasting impression on every viewer. In the wake of the landslides, counseling offered solace to the students, and their performance turned into an emotional release, inspiring others to overcome similar adversities.

As the performance concluded, the stage carried away not just applause but the promise of regeneration for Vellarmala. Education Minister V Sivankutty honored them, marking their triumph with a memento. (ANI)

