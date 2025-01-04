Left Menu

Resilience Dances from Wayanad's Ashes to the Kerala Youth Festival Stage

In a poignant performance at the 63rd Kerala School Youth Festival, students from Wayanad's landslide-hit Vellarmala GVHSS depicted their harrowing journey from devastation to hope. Their dance, embodying community resilience, transformed personal and collective trauma into a powerful narrative of survival and renewal, earning widespread acclaim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 18:15 IST
Resilience Dances from Wayanad's Ashes to the Kerala Youth Festival Stage
Vellarmala School Students perform at the youth festival. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

From the misty hills of Wayanad, ravaged by nature's wrath, to Asia's grandest school cultural celebration, seven young hearts unveiled a story steeped in pain, hope, and rebirth. At the inauguration of the 63rd Kerala School Youth Festival, students from Vellarmala GVHSS at Chooralmala presented a compelling tale of survival and resilience through their performance. The young performers—Veena, Sadhika, Ashwini, Anjal, Rishika, Shivapriya, and Vaiga Shibu—breathed life into events as they danced on the main stage at Central Stadium, their movements mirroring the community's struggles.

Their gripping depiction of Wayanad's tragic landslides, which claimed over 200 lives on July 30, echoed the wrath of nature and the triumph of community spirit over despair. The students' dance, adorned with school uniforms and starting with seeming simplicity, transformed into a portrayal of chaos—earth shaking, water roaring, and lives in jeopardy. Yet, this story of shattered homes, interrupted dreams, and uncertain futures evolved into a crescendo of hope.

Their arduous journey to the festival mirrored their courageous daily lives. They traveled from rugged roads to the capital, becoming symbols of bravery and resilience. Choreographed by teacher Anil Vettikkattiri and with lyrics by Narayanankutty, their story struck a chord, leaving a lasting impression on every viewer. In the wake of the landslides, counseling offered solace to the students, and their performance turned into an emotional release, inspiring others to overcome similar adversities.

As the performance concluded, the stage carried away not just applause but the promise of regeneration for Vellarmala. Education Minister V Sivankutty honored them, marking their triumph with a memento. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025