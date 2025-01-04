Left Menu

Sages Arrive in Style for Mahakumbh at Prayagraj

Sages from the Niranjani Akhara paraded through Prayagraj, marking the commencement of the Mahakumbh event. With security arrangements overseen by police and a cultural showcase planned across the city, the Kumbh Mela promises to be a vibrant confluence of faith and tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 18:19 IST
Sages Arrive in Style for Mahakumbh at Prayagraj
Procession of devotees travelling to Sangam Ghat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Niranjani Akhara, a prominent spiritual community, marked the beginning of the Mahakumbh festivities in Prayagraj with an impressive procession. Elders of the community, riding elephants and horses, were warmly received by local administration officials, who decked the sages with garlands upon their arrival at Sangam Ghat.

Secretary of Panchayat Akhara Niranjan, Ramratan Giri Maharaj, expressed admiration for the event's preparation, likening the elaborate camps to those of ancient kings. These camps will serve as residency for esteemed Mahamandaleshwars arriving from across India.

Security measures were emphasized by Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, who assured the media that extensive security has been instituted, including CCTV coverage and foot patrols, to ensure safety during the event. Seers from several major Akharas have already settled at the campsite, anticipating the main events set for January through February, including the significant Shahi Snan rituals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025