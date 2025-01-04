Sages Arrive in Style for Mahakumbh at Prayagraj

The Niranjani Akhara, a prominent spiritual community, marked the beginning of the Mahakumbh festivities in Prayagraj with an impressive procession. Elders of the community, riding elephants and horses, were warmly received by local administration officials, who decked the sages with garlands upon their arrival at Sangam Ghat.

Secretary of Panchayat Akhara Niranjan, Ramratan Giri Maharaj, expressed admiration for the event's preparation, likening the elaborate camps to those of ancient kings. These camps will serve as residency for esteemed Mahamandaleshwars arriving from across India.

Security measures were emphasized by Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, who assured the media that extensive security has been instituted, including CCTV coverage and foot patrols, to ensure safety during the event. Seers from several major Akharas have already settled at the campsite, anticipating the main events set for January through February, including the significant Shahi Snan rituals.

(With inputs from agencies.)