Left Menu

France's Naval Vision: Enhancing Security in the Indo-Pacific

The French Navy, led by Rear Admiral Jacques Mallard, aims to promote a free, open, and stable Indo-Pacific region, focusing on enhancing interoperability with global partners. Their mission, CLEMENCEAU 25, involves joint training in the Indian Ocean and exercises in Indonesia and the Pacific, emphasizing maritime security and crisis management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:23 IST
France's Naval Vision: Enhancing Security in the Indo-Pacific
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The French Navy strives for a free and stable Indo-Pacific, emphasizing partnerships with regional allies, said Rear Admiral Jacques Mallard, speaking from the aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle docked in Goa.

The carrier group is currently deployed in the Indian Ocean, participating in Mission CLEMENCEAU 25, aiming to strengthen alliances through joint training sessions.

With exercises planned in Indonesia and the Pacific, the group enhances interoperability and security, contributing to crisis management and high-intensity warfare capabilities globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025