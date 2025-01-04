France's Naval Vision: Enhancing Security in the Indo-Pacific
The French Navy, led by Rear Admiral Jacques Mallard, aims to promote a free, open, and stable Indo-Pacific region, focusing on enhancing interoperability with global partners. Their mission, CLEMENCEAU 25, involves joint training in the Indian Ocean and exercises in Indonesia and the Pacific, emphasizing maritime security and crisis management.
The French Navy strives for a free and stable Indo-Pacific, emphasizing partnerships with regional allies, said Rear Admiral Jacques Mallard, speaking from the aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle docked in Goa.
The carrier group is currently deployed in the Indian Ocean, participating in Mission CLEMENCEAU 25, aiming to strengthen alliances through joint training sessions.
With exercises planned in Indonesia and the Pacific, the group enhances interoperability and security, contributing to crisis management and high-intensity warfare capabilities globally.
