Chhattisgarh Police Arrests Trio in Journalist Murder Case

In a noteworthy development, the Chhattisgarh police have apprehended three suspects—Ritesh Chandrakar, Dinesh Chandrakar, and Mahendra—linked to the killing of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar. Bastar IG P Sundarraj confirmed that the investigation also focuses on contractor Suresh Chandrakar's involvement.

According to IG Sundarraj, Ritesh and Mahendra were directly involved in assaulting Mukesh, while Dinesh attempted to conceal the evidence. The contractor, Suresh Chandrakar, is under scrutiny, and authorities assure that appropriate actions will ensue. The police have formed an eleven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve deeper into the case.

Mukesh Chandrakar's body was tragically found in a septic tank owned by a private contractor. Known for his courageous reporting on Naxal activities and recent road construction corruption, Mukesh played a pivotal role in negotiating the release of an abducted CRPF constable in 2021.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announced the SIT's mission to locate the elusive Congress leader, Suresh Chandrakar, implicated in the murder conspiracy. Sharma highlighted Mukesh's dedication to reporting on peace efforts and anti-Naxalism initiatives in Bastar.

Furthermore, actions against Suresh Chandrakar's illegal operations are underway, including seizure of bank accounts. Sharma assured that the investigation would be concluded and presented in court within four weeks, demonstrating the administration's commitment to justice.

