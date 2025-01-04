Maharashtra CM Pushes for State Cyber Security Project and New ID System

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for the full implementation of the State Cyber Security Project, emphasizing the need for artificial intelligence in governance, risk, and compliance. The instructions came during a review of the Home Department's 100-day plan, held at the Sahyadri Guest House on Saturday.

Fadnavis highlighted the necessity to create roles in the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and accelerate the establishment of armed posts in Naxal-affected districts. He urged the drafting of Maharashtra Prison Regulations in line with the Central Government's standards. Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Iqbal Singh Chahal, updated on the computerization efforts for experimental schools and a data center set up for the project.

The Chief Minister also directed the computerization of laboratories in various regions such as Amravati, Kolhapur, Nanded, and others. Key officials, including Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Iqbal Singh Chahal, attended the meeting. In a separate announcement, Fadnavis introduced a security system for Mantralaya and a unique work ID system akin to Aadhaar, along with the launch of e-cabinet for digital file management.

(With inputs from agencies.)