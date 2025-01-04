Left Menu

Runaway Bride Sparks Wedding Day Drama

In Khajni, a bride vanished mid-wedding with jewelry and cash, leaving her groom, Kamlesh Kumar, stranded. He paid a mediator Rs 30,000 for the arrangement. Despite media attention, no police complaint has been filed. The incident highlights challenges in matchmaking in rural India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 04-01-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 23:39 IST
A dramatic twist unfolded at the Shiv Temple in Bharohiya when a bride in Khajni vanished mid-wedding, leaving her groom, Kamlesh Kumar, without a partner. The 40-year-old farmer, who had been seeking to rebuild his family after the death of his first wife, found himself deserted.

Kamlesh had already invested in the relationship by paying a mediator Rs 30,000 and covering all wedding expenses, including jewelry, sarees, and beauty products for the bride. Although the police confirm no official complaint has been lodged, they vow to investigate should someone come forward.

The bride's abrupt disappearance, alongside her mother's, has brought attention to the complexities and potential pitfalls of arranged marriages in rural India, where matchmaking often involves significant financial and emotional stakes.

