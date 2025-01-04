Runaway Bride Sparks Wedding Day Drama

A dramatic twist unfolded at the Shiv Temple in Bharohiya when a bride in Khajni vanished mid-wedding, leaving her groom, Kamlesh Kumar, without a partner. The 40-year-old farmer, who had been seeking to rebuild his family after the death of his first wife, found himself deserted.

Kamlesh had already invested in the relationship by paying a mediator Rs 30,000 and covering all wedding expenses, including jewelry, sarees, and beauty products for the bride. Although the police confirm no official complaint has been lodged, they vow to investigate should someone come forward.

The bride's abrupt disappearance, alongside her mother's, has brought attention to the complexities and potential pitfalls of arranged marriages in rural India, where matchmaking often involves significant financial and emotional stakes.

