Chaos in Patna: Kishor's Detention Sparks Protest

Tensions in Patna soared as police clashed with supporters of Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor, following his arrest during a hunger strike against the alleged BPSC exam leak. Kishor's detention fueled accusations of government suppression. Demonstrators demand transparency and accountability for the protest leader's whereabouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 08:51 IST
Chaos in Patna: Kishor's Detention Sparks Protest
Supporters of Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor clash with Police following his detention. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Patna, tensions reached a boiling point when police forces clashed with supporters of Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor near the Gandhi Maidan area. The confrontation erupted after Kishor, detained on Monday during his indefinite hunger strike, protested the alleged leak of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam papers.

Kishor's arrest sparked widespread outrage among his supporters, who accused the authorities of silencing the protest due to fear of the public unity that Kishor had galvanized. 'Prashant Kishor was fighting for Bihar's citizens, especially students; the government dreads this solidarity,' declared one of Kishor's loyal backers.

The unrest escalated as police attempted to disperse Kishor's hunger strike at Gandhi Maidan, the heart of his protest movement. Despite police intervention, Kishor's supporters vowed to maintain pressure, urging transparency about Kishor's whereabouts and continuing their fight for justice in the BPSC examination scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

