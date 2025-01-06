Left Menu

Governor Acharya Advocates District Development in Tinsukia

During his first visit to Tinsukia, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya reviewed the district's welfare initiatives, including projects under multiple departments. He emphasized education, water accessibility, and affordable healthcare while lauding efforts to address human-elephant conflicts. Acharya encouraged collaborative approaches for sustainable development.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, during his inaugural trip to Tinsukia district on Sunday, held a significant meeting with district administration officials and department heads at the District Commissioner Conference Hall to evaluate the district's ongoing welfare initiatives.

In the meeting, District Commissioner Swapneel Paul provided a comprehensive overview of efforts aimed at improving residents' lives. Governor Acharya assessed progress across several departments, including P&RD, PWD, Health and Family Welfare, Education, Forest, Agriculture, and PHE. He reviewed physical and financial advancements within the MGNREGA scheme and PMAY-G's implementation, emphasizing the development of Amrit Sarovar into recreational and community spaces.

Addressing the Jal Jeevan Mission, Acharya urged expedited fulfillment of Functional Household Tap Connections to ensure broader access to safe drinking water, particularly in rural areas. Noting single-teacher schools' prevalence, he called for carefully monitoring primary education and tackling any student dropout rates. Stressing girls' education, he encouraged community action to foster inclusivity.

Regarding PM Jan Aushadhi Yojana, the Governor urged that affordable medicines reach the public effectively. He commended Fisheries Department initiatives, highlighting Assam's potential for self-reliance in fish production.

The meeting also encompassed initiatives to mitigate human-elephant conflicts. Governor Acharya praised these efforts, advocating recognition for individuals driving success. Labour Welfare Minister Rupesh Goala and MLA Sanjoy Kisan also attended the meeting. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

