High Drama Unfolds in Tamil Nadu Assembly: National Anthem Controversy Sparks Chaos

The 2025 Tamil Nadu Assembly session commenced with high drama on its first day, marked by Governor R N Ravi's refusal to deliver his customary address. The controversy stemmed from the absence of the National Anthem, traditionally played during such events, with only the state anthem, 'Tamil Tai Vazhdu,' being rendered instead.

Governor Ravi expressed his dismay, emphasizing that the incident constituted a grave insult to the Indian Constitution and the National Anthem. His statement highlighted the constitutional obligation to sing the National Anthem at the beginning and end of the Governor's address, a practice ignored by the assembly's leadership. Despite his appeals to the Chief Minister and Speaker, the request was refused, prompting the Governor to leave in protest.

Political reactions were swift, with Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai criticizing the Governor's stance, alleging anti-state bias and raising issues such as the pending appointment of Anna University's vice-chancellor. Meanwhile, the AIADMK protested over an unrelated incident involving an Anna University student, leading to evictions from the assembly. The session looms challenging for the DMK as opposition parties intensify pressure on various fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)