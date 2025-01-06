Left Menu

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: A Grand Spiritual Gathering in Prayagraj

The Anand Akhada Peshwai has arrived in Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, beginning January 13. With over 45 crore devotees expected, heightened security measures are in place. Saints from around the world will participate in the event, fostering spiritual growth. The Mela concludes on February 26, 2025.

Updated: 06-01-2025 13:11 IST
Visuals from the Anand Akhada's arrival. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Peshwai of Anand Akhada has marked its presence in Prayagraj ahead of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, set to commence on January 13. The Akhada, celebrating Suryanarayana, the Sun God, is known for its educational ventures in Hindu scriptures, yoga, meditation, and martial arts.

A diverse assembly of saints associated with the Akhada is settling in the Mela tents, with Acharya Mandleswar Balkanand Ji Maharaj emphasizing the spiritual energy and growth bestowed by their deity. A spiritual atmosphere permeates Prayagraj as seers from notable akhadas, including the largest Juna Akhada, arrive for the event held once every 12 years.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have stepped up security measures, including vehicle checks and identity verifications. Special forces like the CRPF and PAC have been deployed, aided by AI-powered CCTVs and underwater drones. The colossal gathering concludes on February 26, with main rituals scheduled on key dates including Makar Sankranti and Basant Panchami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

