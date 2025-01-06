Left Menu

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Celebrates Birthday with Leaders' Blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on his birthday for his remarkable progress efforts in the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings, highlighting Majhi's leadership. Majhi's career began as a sarpanch, leading to multiple electoral victories, including becoming CM after BJP's triumph in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:27 IST
PM Modi with Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered warm birthday wishes to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, commending his dedication to the state's development. In a post shared on X, PM Modi acknowledged Majhi as a grassroots leader, applauding his work in public service and efforts to empower the underprivileged.

Responding to PM Modi's commendations, CM Mohan Majhi expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to Odisha's advancement and citizen welfare. Majhi noted that the Prime Minister's guidance remains a source of inspiration in his service to the public.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his heartfelt wishes, crediting Majhi with driving progress in Odisha under PM Modi's leadership. Majhi's political journey started as a sarpanch and culminated in his appointment as the state's Chief Minister after BJP's significant electoral victory in 2024, marking the end of a 24-year BJD rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

