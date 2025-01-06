Sonalika Tractors Hits Record Market Share Milestone

Sonalika Tractors, recognized as India's top tractor export brand, has set a new benchmark in December 2024 by capturing a record market share of 18%. This remarkable accomplishment stems from a substantial increase in tractor sales, reaching 10,639 units—a notable 33% rise compared to December 2023 figures.

The brand attributes this success to its relentless focus on modernization and innovation in agricultural practices, as it aims to empower farmers across more than 150 countries. By expanding its range of heavy-duty tractors and enhancing its service network, Sonalika has strengthened its role as a trusted ally in advancing agricultural prosperity.

Expressing his satisfaction over this achievement, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director of International Tractors Limited, highlighted their commitment to driving growth and resilience within the farming community. He lauded the company's strategy in exceeding industry growth by 2.4 times and looks forward to further opportunities in the upcoming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)