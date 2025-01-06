Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Leaders Vow to Eliminate Naxalism After Deadly Attack

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai pays tribute to nine fallen victims of a Naxal attack. Determined to fight Naxalism, Union Home Minister aims to end insurgency by 2026. Chhattisgarh leaders vow to strengthen efforts while expressing condolences to families of the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:21 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai observe a minute's silence as a mark of tribute to the nine people who died in an IED blast (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn ceremony in Raipur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai led a minute's silence to honor the nine victims, including eight jawans from the Dantewada District Reserve Guard, who perished in a devastating IED attack by Naxals in Bijapur.

The Chief Minister asserted that their soldiers were vigorously combating the Naxal threat, highlighting the Union Home Minister's commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 2026. Expressing confidence in this mission, Sai addressed the media, emphasizing the government's determination.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma called for a thorough investigation into the incident and pledged intensified efforts to eliminate Naxalism. The Deputy CM Arun Sao and former CM Raman Singh both offered condolences to the bereaved families, asserting that the jawans' sacrifice would not be in vain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

