Chhattisgarh Leaders Vow to Eliminate Naxalism After Deadly Attack

In a solemn ceremony in Raipur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai led a minute's silence to honor the nine victims, including eight jawans from the Dantewada District Reserve Guard, who perished in a devastating IED attack by Naxals in Bijapur.

The Chief Minister asserted that their soldiers were vigorously combating the Naxal threat, highlighting the Union Home Minister's commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 2026. Expressing confidence in this mission, Sai addressed the media, emphasizing the government's determination.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma called for a thorough investigation into the incident and pledged intensified efforts to eliminate Naxalism. The Deputy CM Arun Sao and former CM Raman Singh both offered condolences to the bereaved families, asserting that the jawans' sacrifice would not be in vain.

