Empowering Women: Jharkhand's Revolutionary Financial Aid Scheme

The Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, recently delivered on a significant promise by transferring financial aid of Rs 1,415.44 crore to the accounts of over 56 lakh women in the state, under the Maiyan Samman Yojana. This landmark initiative, which took place in Namkum, had been postponed due to national mourning for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Soren emphasized the need for renewed focus on social development, criticizing banks for their reluctance to lend to crucial sectors like agriculture and housing. He urged banks to revisit their strategies, highlighting the stark disparity between the state's credit-deposit ratio and the national average.

Through this scheme, Jharkhand is setting an example for women empowerment by increasing the financial support from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500, reflecting the state's commitment to uplift its women and ensure they play a pivotal role in its development.

(With inputs from agencies.)