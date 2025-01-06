Left Menu

Fighting Financial Crimes: New Alliance Against Money Laundering

Financial Intelligence Unit-India and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India signed an MoU to enhance cooperation against money laundering. The agreement aims to boost intelligence sharing and training to meet Prevention of Money Laundering Act requirements and improve AML/CFT capabilities within the insurance sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:04 IST
  Country: India
  • India

The Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) have joined forces with a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at amplifying efforts to counter money laundering.

Announced by the Finance Ministry, the agreement is part of ongoing initiatives designed to ensure effective implementation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and related regulations. The collaboration will facilitate the exchange of intelligence and information residing within the respective databases of both bodies.

In accordance with the MoU, FIU-IND and Irdai will focus on several key areas of mutual interest, including training and database reporting strategies for regulated entities. The deal, endorsed by Vivek Aggarwal, Director of FIU-IND, and Satyajit Tripathy, Member of Irdai, also aims to enhance anti-money laundering skills and identify suspicious transactions specific to the insurance sector.

