Investor Outcry: Navi Mumbai Investment Firm's Alleged Scam Uncovered

In Navi Mumbai, a sense of betrayal loomed over hundreds of investors on Monday as they arrived to find an investment firm's office locked, amid swirling accusations of a scam. According to police reports, tempers flared as investors who had committed their life savings into the firm's lucrative-sounding schemes were left in despair.

The protests began as soon as investors discovered that not only was the Navi Mumbai office closed, but outlets in Dadar, Mumbai, and Bhayandar in Thane district were similarly inaccessible. Additionally, a showroom in the Mira Bhayandar area of the firm remained shuttered since the morning, deepening investor concerns.

Navi Mumbai Police quickly intervened, dispersing the gathering crowd. However, the incident has left many seeking urgent answers and accountability from the firm, as the scale of the alleged fraud unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)