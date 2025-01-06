Left Menu

Investor Outcry: Navi Mumbai Investment Firm's Alleged Scam Uncovered

Investors in Navi Mumbai were shocked to find the office of an investment firm closed amidst allegations of a scam. Many claim to have put their life savings into the firm's schemes, expecting high returns. Protests erupted as offices in several locations were also found shut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:47 IST
In Navi Mumbai, a sense of betrayal loomed over hundreds of investors on Monday as they arrived to find an investment firm's office locked, amid swirling accusations of a scam. According to police reports, tempers flared as investors who had committed their life savings into the firm's lucrative-sounding schemes were left in despair.

The protests began as soon as investors discovered that not only was the Navi Mumbai office closed, but outlets in Dadar, Mumbai, and Bhayandar in Thane district were similarly inaccessible. Additionally, a showroom in the Mira Bhayandar area of the firm remained shuttered since the morning, deepening investor concerns.

Navi Mumbai Police quickly intervened, dispersing the gathering crowd. However, the incident has left many seeking urgent answers and accountability from the firm, as the scale of the alleged fraud unfolds.

