Political Tensions Escalate: BJP and AAP Trade Blows in Delhi
Delhi's political climate heats up as BJP's Virendra Sachdeva accuses Arvind Kejriwal of spreading misinformation. With elections approaching, allegations fly between BJP, AAP, and Congress. CM Atishi accuses BJP of voter data fraud. Sachdeva asserts BJP's confidence while highlighting alleged corruption from Kejriwal.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in Delhi is witnessing escalating tensions as Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva lashes out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of spreading misinformation regarding supposed raids on the residences of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia. Amidst the brewing electoral battle, Sachdeva expressed unwavering confidence in the BJP's prospects in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
Sachdeva criticized Kejriwal's claims as baseless, asserting that the AAP leader is engaged in disseminating lies to shield his administration. This response follows Kejriwal's assertion on social media platform X, where he alleged impending CBI raids targeting Manish Sisodia and CM Atishi. According to Kejriwal, such raids are a tactic by the BJP to counter anticipated electoral losses.
The political confrontation has seen accusations from multiple fronts, with CM Atishi condemning BJP's alleged manipulation of voter data in the New Delhi Assembly through fraudulent applications. As the Delhi Assembly elections slated for February 2025 draw near, the tri-party altercation involving AAP, BJP, and Congress intensifies, with prominent leaders embroiled in a battle of words and allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi elections
- BJP
- AAP
- Kejriwal
- Sachdeva
- Atishi
- Sisodia
- CBI raids
- voter fraud
- political tension
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in fake case related to free bus rides for women, BJP trying to distract AAP from poll campaign: Kejriwal.
Delhi polls: Cong releases 2nd list, Farhad Suri to take on Manish Sisodia
Delhi polls: Cong releases 2nd list, Farhad Suri to take on Manish Sisodia
Atishi accuses BJP of distributing cash to voters in Kejriwal's New Delhi constituency
Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in fake case: Arvind Kejriwal