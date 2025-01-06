Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: BJP and AAP Trade Blows in Delhi

Delhi's political climate heats up as BJP's Virendra Sachdeva accuses Arvind Kejriwal of spreading misinformation. With elections approaching, allegations fly between BJP, AAP, and Congress. CM Atishi accuses BJP of voter data fraud. Sachdeva asserts BJP's confidence while highlighting alleged corruption from Kejriwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:16 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi president Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Delhi is witnessing escalating tensions as Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva lashes out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of spreading misinformation regarding supposed raids on the residences of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia. Amidst the brewing electoral battle, Sachdeva expressed unwavering confidence in the BJP's prospects in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Sachdeva criticized Kejriwal's claims as baseless, asserting that the AAP leader is engaged in disseminating lies to shield his administration. This response follows Kejriwal's assertion on social media platform X, where he alleged impending CBI raids targeting Manish Sisodia and CM Atishi. According to Kejriwal, such raids are a tactic by the BJP to counter anticipated electoral losses.

The political confrontation has seen accusations from multiple fronts, with CM Atishi condemning BJP's alleged manipulation of voter data in the New Delhi Assembly through fraudulent applications. As the Delhi Assembly elections slated for February 2025 draw near, the tri-party altercation involving AAP, BJP, and Congress intensifies, with prominent leaders embroiled in a battle of words and allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

