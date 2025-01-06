Karnataka Expands Cashless Healthcare for Electricity Staff
Karnataka's Energy Minister K J George announced an extension of the cashless medical treatment facility to staff across all Electricity Supply Companies. Employees will receive up to Rs 5 lakh in treatment. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to employee welfare and renewable energy projects.
Karnataka's Energy Minister K J George revealed plans to extend a cashless medical treatment facility to all staff of the state's Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) during an address at the Diamond Jubilee Lecture organized by the Karnataka Electricity Board (KEB) Engineers Association.
Currently available only to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation employees, this facility will offer up to Rs 5 lakh in cashless medical treatment for eligible workers. Minister George emphasized the government's dedication to employee welfare and called for prompt implementation.
The minister also highlighted the state's efforts in renewable energy projects, including the Kusum-C scheme and plans for large-scale energy storage systems, aiming to meet Karnataka's growing energy demands sustainably.
(With inputs from agencies.)
