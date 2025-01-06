Left Menu

Karnataka Expands Cashless Healthcare for Electricity Staff

Karnataka's Energy Minister K J George announced an extension of the cashless medical treatment facility to staff across all Electricity Supply Companies. Employees will receive up to Rs 5 lakh in treatment. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to employee welfare and renewable energy projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:41 IST
Karnataka Expands Cashless Healthcare for Electricity Staff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Energy Minister K J George revealed plans to extend a cashless medical treatment facility to all staff of the state's Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) during an address at the Diamond Jubilee Lecture organized by the Karnataka Electricity Board (KEB) Engineers Association.

Currently available only to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation employees, this facility will offer up to Rs 5 lakh in cashless medical treatment for eligible workers. Minister George emphasized the government's dedication to employee welfare and called for prompt implementation.

The minister also highlighted the state's efforts in renewable energy projects, including the Kusum-C scheme and plans for large-scale energy storage systems, aiming to meet Karnataka's growing energy demands sustainably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025