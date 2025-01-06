Inclusive Budget 2025-26: A Collaborative Approach
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded month-long consultations for the Union Budget 2025-26. Various stakeholders, including experts and representatives from industry and social sectors, participated. The public is encouraged to contribute ideas via MyGov platform, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive budget-making process aimed at a developed India by 2047.
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrapped up extensive month-long consultations with diverse stakeholders for the forthcoming Union Budget 2025-26.
Commencing on December 6, 2024, the consultations involved over 100 invitees from nine stakeholder groups, including industry experts, economists, and representatives from sectors like agriculture, trade, education, and health. The initiative is aimed at gathering insights to create a forward-thinking financial plan.
The Ministry of Finance is also inviting public input via the MyGov platform starting January 10, 2025, to foster 'Jan Bhagidari' or people's participation. The Union Budget is set to be presented on February 1, marking the Modi 3.0 government's second full budget and a step toward achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Our youth have given us confidence that dream of a Viksit Bharat will surely be fulfilled: PM Modi at Christmas celebrations.
Towards 'Viksit Bharat': Modi's Economic Vision for 2025-26
NCC Prepares Cadets for 'Viksit Bharat' with Revised Training and Expansions
Empowering Rural India: Modi's Vision for a Viksit Bharat
Governor Radhakrishnan Urges for 'Viksit Bharat' Mission in 2025