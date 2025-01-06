Inclusive Budget 2025-26: A Collaborative Approach

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrapped up extensive month-long consultations with diverse stakeholders for the forthcoming Union Budget 2025-26.

Commencing on December 6, 2024, the consultations involved over 100 invitees from nine stakeholder groups, including industry experts, economists, and representatives from sectors like agriculture, trade, education, and health. The initiative is aimed at gathering insights to create a forward-thinking financial plan.

The Ministry of Finance is also inviting public input via the MyGov platform starting January 10, 2025, to foster 'Jan Bhagidari' or people's participation. The Union Budget is set to be presented on February 1, marking the Modi 3.0 government's second full budget and a step toward achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

