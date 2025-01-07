Moldova-Russia Tensions Escalate Amid Energy Crisis
An energy crisis has left over 51,000 households in Transdniestria without gas and winter heat. Moldova and Russia are trading blame, while the separatist region, heavily reliant on Russian gas, faces challenges as Ukraine halts transit. Moldova accuses Russia of stirring instability ahead of elections.
More than 51,000 households in Transdniestria, a Moscow-backed separatist enclave in Moldova, have been left without gas, causing a severe winter heating crisis. Authorities blame a supply cut-off from Russia, escalating tensions between Moldova and Russia.
Transdniestria, reliant on Russian gas for decades, has seen its supply reduced after Ukraine refused to extend a transit deal at the end of the year. The Moldovan government accuses Gazprom of reneging on gas supplies, while Gazprom insists on Moldova's unpaid debts.
The Moldovan government has summoned a Russian diplomat, alleging Moscow is provoking instability to influence upcoming elections. The situation complicates Moldova's relationship with Russia, as the pro-European government navigates energy shortages and calls for reintegration.
