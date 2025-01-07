Moldova-Russia Tensions Escalate Amid Energy Crisis

More than 51,000 households in Transdniestria, a Moscow-backed separatist enclave in Moldova, have been left without gas, causing a severe winter heating crisis. Authorities blame a supply cut-off from Russia, escalating tensions between Moldova and Russia.

Transdniestria, reliant on Russian gas for decades, has seen its supply reduced after Ukraine refused to extend a transit deal at the end of the year. The Moldovan government accuses Gazprom of reneging on gas supplies, while Gazprom insists on Moldova's unpaid debts.

The Moldovan government has summoned a Russian diplomat, alleging Moscow is provoking instability to influence upcoming elections. The situation complicates Moldova's relationship with Russia, as the pro-European government navigates energy shortages and calls for reintegration.

(With inputs from agencies.)