Left Menu

Moldova-Russia Tensions Escalate Amid Energy Crisis

An energy crisis has left over 51,000 households in Transdniestria without gas and winter heat. Moldova and Russia are trading blame, while the separatist region, heavily reliant on Russian gas, faces challenges as Ukraine halts transit. Moldova accuses Russia of stirring instability ahead of elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 04:52 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 04:52 IST
Moldova-Russia Tensions Escalate Amid Energy Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

More than 51,000 households in Transdniestria, a Moscow-backed separatist enclave in Moldova, have been left without gas, causing a severe winter heating crisis. Authorities blame a supply cut-off from Russia, escalating tensions between Moldova and Russia.

Transdniestria, reliant on Russian gas for decades, has seen its supply reduced after Ukraine refused to extend a transit deal at the end of the year. The Moldovan government accuses Gazprom of reneging on gas supplies, while Gazprom insists on Moldova's unpaid debts.

The Moldovan government has summoned a Russian diplomat, alleging Moscow is provoking instability to influence upcoming elections. The situation complicates Moldova's relationship with Russia, as the pro-European government navigates energy shortages and calls for reintegration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025